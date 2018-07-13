The 7 Biggest Excel Mistakes of all Time

Excel has dominated the spreadsheet market since the 1990s, and it remains a powerful tool for data analysis. Unfortunately, its very power makes it incredibly dangerous even in the hands of experienced users — and how many employees can truly claim to have mastered the program’s complexities?

If you use Excel expense-report templates in your business, it’s fatally easy for user error to creep into the process and skew the results, potentially costing your business money it can ill afford. Indeed, one study found that 88% of all spreadsheets contain one or more serious errors.

If you think that sounds high, consider the following examples of how basic spreadsheet errors led to gruesome results for some of the largest and most respected institutions in the world — and what would happen if these same errors crept into your own Excel expense reports.

In 2003, TransAlta lost $24 million due to Excel copy-and-paste error

Canadian power company TransAlta lost $24 million when an employee misaligned the rows in an Excel spreadsheet. The copy-and-paste error led to bids being aligned with the wrong contracts, wiping out 10% of TransAlta’s profit for the year with a quick click.

Such an error in an Excel expense report template hopefully wouldn’t cost you millions, but it could definitely blow your expense budget for the quarter. For example, if your template has spending limits coded into certain categories, and those spending limits get misaligned, your employees could end up claiming way more in some types of expenses than you intended to allow.

In 2005, Kodak suffered an $11 million severance error due to Excel typo

Eastman Kodak Co.’s stock tumbled steeply in 2005, partly due to a last-minute accounting adjustment to correct an Excel error. In this case, the error was a simple typo: An employee added too many zeros to a particular severance accrual record, resulting in an $11 million overstatement.

A typo like this would have clear and dramatic repercussions on an Excel expense report, although subtle typos are the most dangerous ones. After all, you’d probably notice at once if an employee filed an expense report claiming $11 million in office supply reimbursements. But if he had simply transposed two digits or put the decimal point in the wrong place, the error would be much harder to spot before issuing the reimbursement.

In 2008, Barclays Capital was forced to spend millions on worthless contracts due to Excel reformatting error

During the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy proceedings, Barclays Capital prepared an Excel report listing the Lehman Brothers contracts it intended to purchase. Unfortunately, some of the spreadsheet’s rows, which included contracts that Barclays did not intend to buy, were mistakenly hidden within Excel instead of being deleted. When the spreadsheet was reformatted as a PDF for the court, the new version included those rows — so Barclays found itself legally committed to making the purchases.

Excel’s many formatting options add to its versatility, but in the hands of an average user, those options can be highly dangerous. An Excel expense report with hidden rows or columns could easily reveal those fields by accident, resulting in any number of potential errors. For example, if you’d hidden an expense category you intended to disallow, but then the column was revealed somehow, employees might make purchases expecting reimbursement — and be less than thrilled to hear that they wouldn’t actually get reimbursed after all.