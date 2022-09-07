Control your spend and eliminate surprises with automated, policy-enforcing purchase workflows that collect approvals before a single dollar is spent.
It’s so intuitive, they actually want to use it. Teampay integrates with your team's chat tools and gets employees what they need, when they need it—promoting easy adoption company-wide.
Put more of your brain power into driving business decisions. Let the software issue secure payment methods, reconcile purchases, create on-demand reports and handle your repetitive work for you.
Centralize all purchasing processes in one place. Minimize confusion and miscommunication. Make spending straightforward and seamless.
Drive company impact by making up-to-the-minute analytics accessible to everyone. Deliver transparent, accurate reporting, any day of the month.
Start powering your company's spend with proactive workflows and smart automations that keep everyone moving at the speed of business.
Simplify your company's spend into a single solution, designed to flow intuitively and seamlessly from request to report. All your spend and your data is all fully accessible and instantly visible—so you have everything you need to optimize like never before.
With every purchase, your data updates automatically, giving you instant visibility into how you're tracking with a live reporting dashboard.
Turn your invoice cycle on autopilot. Teampay automates invoice processing, instantly routes for approval and payment and syncs with your ERP.
Leave the enforcing to Teampay. Set your rules in simple workflows that instantly ensure compliance when employees submit purchase requests.
Make sure every dollar is approved before it's spent. Teampay routes all purchase requests to the appropriate approver upfront.
No more card sharing. Teampay issues virtual cards for one-time or recurring purchases. You can limit cards by vendor, amount and more.
Transactions are automatically reconciled with the correct coding and receipts attached—no expense reports needed.
Turn your invoice cycle on autopilot. Teampay automates invoice processing, instantly routes for approval and payment, and syncs with your ERP.
With every purchase, your data updates automatically, giving you instant visibility into how you're tracking with a live reporting dashboard.
John Chard
Finance at ConsenSys
Keep your spend simplified and efficient, even across thousands of employees. Teampay's customizable workflow automations are designed to scale across regions and continents.
Help your teams make faster, more confident financial decisions with real-time spend visibility and instant, accurate reports. Get a better look inside the software's key components.
Find helpful how-to articles and e-books, see how Teampay has helped companies like yours, watch free webinars and connect to other useful tools.